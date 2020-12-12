Parts of P.E.I. could get 15 cm of snow overnight

P.E.I. is expected to get its first significant snowfall of the season overnight Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting 10 centimetres of snow for most of the province, and up to 15 in the western region.

Roads could be slippery Sunday morning as snow switches to freezing rain.

"Snow is expected to spread across the island just after midnight tonight. Snow will before becoming mixed with ice pellets or rain in the morning with a risk of freezing rain, then to showers or drizzle near noon," the statement said.

"A slight change in the expected track or intensity of this system could significantly affect these forecast snow amounts. The public is advised to monitor future forecast updates for possible warnings."

The weather has been unseasonably mild for much of the fall and winter. The temperatures have been the warmest on record some days.

