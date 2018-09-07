'People tend to hide it': How families can help first responders with their mental health

The Paramedic Association of P.E.I. is hosting a symposium on mental health to encourage first responders to share their stories, and families are invited.

Island paramedic and organizer Tara Vasil said the goal is to get people to talk about issues like burnout, anxiety and depression, as well as PTSD.

Vasil said it's very common for first responders to deal with these issues, which is why she hopes family members will also attend.

"A lot of people tend to hide it and think they're dealing with it well themselves," said Vasil.

Tara Vasil has been helping to organize the event for three years. (CBC)

"That's one of the reasons why we're hoping family will come out, because usually it's the families that recognize symptoms in the first responder, before the first responder does."

The symposium will include both educators and people giving their first-hand experience of dealing with the mental health consequences of the job.

The third annual Breaking Barriers First Responder Mental Health Symposium is Saturday. Organizers are expecting about 100 firefighters, paramedics, medical staff, and correction staff.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Compass