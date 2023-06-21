This First Person article was written by Sarah Gard, a nursing student in P.E.I. For more information about First Person stories, see the FAQ.

I have always been proud to tell people I'm a nursing student planning to work in health care.

I always knew I wanted a career that would allow me to make a difference in people's lives, but nursing became my calling when my grandfather was in palliative care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. The exceptional care provided by the staff not only to their patients but also to the patients' loved ones was beyond impressive. And I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

I wanted to be there for people, not just doing a job but taking the time to get to know the patients. Just chatting for a few minutes or playing a quick game of cards can mean so much.

I have had the opportunity to put that into practice this year as I have completed both employed work and clinical hours in long-term care facilities. My goal with each resident I care for is to make them laugh. Sometimes I make myself look silly in the process, but it is so worth it to watch their faces light up with a smile.

I'm proud to be a nursing student. But I am not proud of the state of the health-care system in P.E.I.

We all deserve better

I live in western P.E.I. I have watched the emergency department at the Western Hospital in Alberton undergo numerous closures over the past year due to staffing shortages. The Prince County Hospital in Summerside was so busy last month that people waiting for care in the emergency room were told to consider other options, like a family doctor or walk-in clinic.

How can I take the time to play cards with a patient or get to know their family when the system is chronically understaffed? — Sarah Gard

I have watched helplessly as the Intensive Care Unit at the PCH shut down due to staffing shortages. Time is often crucial when it comes to health care, and people in critical condition now have to travel further to receive the care they need in order to live. This puts stress on the already overworked Island EMS staff, not to mention the QEH staff, who will now be expected to take on the additional workload.

As for that person-centred care that first drew me to nursing? How can I take the time to play cards with a patient or get to know their family when the system is chronically understaffed?

The residents of Prince Edward Island deserve adequate care, and they can't receive it from burned-out health-care workers. We all deserve better.

Being a nurse is my dream job. I have studied so hard to get accepted into this program, and it has all been worth it. I love P.E.I. I love the people here and the beautiful land we are so fortunate to live on. But I don't know how long I will be able to work in our Island's health-care system, which is already broken before my career has even begun.

