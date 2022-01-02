P.E.I.'s first baby of 2022 wasn't born on New Year's Day

P.E.I.'s first baby for 2022 took his time.

Franklin Ellsworth was expected to arrive on Boxing Day, but was fashionably late. Despite missing New Year's Day, he was the first baby born in the province in 2022, arriving at 3:48 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

"He was the first New Year's baby on the 2nd," said Molly Matthews, Franklin's mom.

"Everybody seemed very excited. I didn't even believe them when they told me there was no babies born this year yet. It was a bit of a shock."

The couple is still in hospital. They hope to go home to O'Leary on Monday morning.

Franklin was slated to be born in Summerside, but labour and delivery services at the hospital were closed on New Year's Day. (Tyson Ellsworth)

"It's pretty exciting," said proud father Tyson Ellsworth.

"He's seven days overdue and he weighs nine pounds seven ounces. He's a big boy, he's doing great."

Franklin was due to be born at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside, which would have marked the third year in a row the honour went to the hospital. But labour and delivery services at the hospital were closed on New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and won't reopen till Tuesday morning.

Ellsworth said he and Matthews knew Summerside wouldn't be an option, so they booked a hotel in Charlottetown for New Year's Day.

"We had to make some plans because we didn't want to do that drive," Ellsworth said.

Molly Matthews and Tyson Ellsworth say the plan is to get back to O'Leary on Monday. (Tyson Ellsworth)

The hotel stay didn't last that long. "I think we were there for three hours," said Matthews.

She said she was nervous with some positive COVID-19 test results at the QEH recently, but she said staff eased her mind.

"We're just kind of keeping to ourselves, we are just hiding away in our room and we don't go anywhere," she said.

"I'm glad we came to Charlottetown and were here and didn't have to do that long drive."

Matthews said the plan is to get back to O'Leary and introduce Franklin to the rest of the family since visitation is limited at the QEH. They have another son at home.