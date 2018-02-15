P.E.I. engineering firm gets contract with German ferry operator

P.E.I. engineering firm Aspin Kemp & Associates has landed a contract with a German ferry operator on the power and propulsion package for a vessel.

The ferry will be operating in the Baltic Sea. It is powered by a marine-LNG engine, which is a dual-fuel engine that uses natural gas and bunker fuel.

"Our company always has a strong focus on creating power and propulsion systems that are more environmentally friendly and reduce emissions, especially in the Marine or offshore oil and gas sector," said Tobia Wiedemer, marketing and communications manager at Aspin Kemp.

"This contract with the LNG-type propulsion and connected to our systems is another step in reducing emissions in marine services. So we're very excited about that fact."

The work is being done in partnership with German company MAN Energy Solutions, Wiedemer said.

"The work on our side requires a lot of electrical expertise. We build the switchboards, we design and engineer them first, then we make them custom to the order," Wiedemer said.

Most of the work done on Island

The engineering and construction work as well as factory testing will be done at a facility on P.E.I., Wiedemer said.

"Then we crate it, it goes off to the shipyard in China this time. And in the shipyard it then gets assembled and put into the vessel."

The ferry will be operated by German company TT-Line, she said.

Aspin Kemp has also been working on energy storage systems for an offshore drilling rig in Norway.

