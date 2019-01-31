Firewood supplies running low for many Islanders
'I can't really say it's been more of a profitable year. It's just been a lot busier.'
The early start to cold weather on P.E.I. this winter seems to have a lot of Islanders scrambling for what is proving to be a short supply of firewood.
Many woodlot owners are sold out, and some of them sold out as early as October. Corrigan's Stove Centre in Charlottetown is reporting an increased interest in wood stoves.
Carter Arsenault, owner of Eastern Wood Products, said he's getting dozens of calls weekly asking for wood. He's booking for deliveries six weeks from now.
"It's meant, really, a lot of headache to me, but I try not to turn away business, and get it done — work extra hours," said Arsenault.
"With the wet fall we had there, my equipment would be breaking down, a lot of the muddy conditions and stuff so I can't really say it's been more of a profitable year. It's just been a lot busier."
This year's shortage is on par with the winter of 2015, he said.
The province's rebate program on firewood, he said, has also prompted new customers.
