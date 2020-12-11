Firefighters looking to get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP, says Miscouche chief

The chief of the Miscouche fire department says he welcomes news that firefighters will be among those next in line for COVID-19 vaccinations on P.E.I.

The province announced on Tuesday that police, firefighters and other first responders will be offered the vaccine in early April.

However, Chief Jason Woodbury said he wishes they could have had it sooner.

"I believe that we should have been part of the Phase 1," he said.

Woodbury said firefighters respond to a number of emergencies, including motor vehicle accidents or entering homes where people could be in self-isolation because of COVID-19, and having the vaccination would make them feel safer.

"Over the course of the year, our essential workers, particularly fire and police, continue to respond to the normal calls that they have done prior to the pandemic. So, you know, we were during the lockdowns, we were in close contact with many Islanders as we didn't really have a choice that we couldn't respond."

Woodbury said it's difficult for firefighters to practise physical distancing when they are trying to save lives.

Firefighters have continued to respond to calls throughout the pandemic, including entering homes where people could be in self-isolation, says Miscouche Chief Jason Woodbury. (Miscouche Fire Department/Facebook)

"I use the example of the Le Chez-Nous fire. Not one of our members were vaccinated and we were dealing directly with rescues in a building with vulnerable people."

Last month, a member of the St. John's fire department tested positive for COVID-19, which has prompted the department to send 16 other employees home to self-isolate. That's in addition to 20 firefighters who were already in isolation for other possible exposure unrelated to the workplace.

"That very well could happen here," Woodbury said. "And 36 members in isolation in Miscouche would close our department. And we can't have that."

