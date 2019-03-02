Firefighters relieved nobody home as fire engulfs Springvale home

Firefighters battling a raging house fire in Springvale, P.E.I., Friday night were relieved to see the homeowner show up at the scene.

Deputy Chief Dean Smith of the North River Fire Department said the initial report was that nobody was home, but they had to search the two-storey house just to make sure while they continued to attack the fire.

"He showed up while we were searching for him or anyone in the house," he said.

"When the homeowner shows up then we know they are not actually in the structure, which takes a lot of pressure off us," he said.

North River firefighters responded with help from Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department. (North River Fire Department)

The man lived alone in the home, Smith said.

The fire department received a call at about 10:45 p.m. about a "possible structure fire." Firefighters responded with assistance from Charlottetown Station 2 and the New Glasgow Fire Department.

They cleared the scene at about 4 a.m., but returned around noon to add more water to hot spots, Smith said.

The house suffered extensive damage. The cause is under investigation.

