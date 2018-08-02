P.E.I. firefighters had to camp 500 metres from Ontario fire

Four P.E.I. firefighters have returned home after battling the wildfires in northern Ontario.

One has already returned to Ontario to fight the Parry Sound 33 fire, which by Thursday was covering 11,000 hectares and was out of control.

Among those back on the Island is Andrew Ing, who completed his seventh deployment.

'For P.E.I., that's quite large'

The firefighters were part of an initial attack team — the first to battle the Cochrane 08 fire in northern Ontario near the Quebec border.

'I usually drank six or seven litres of water or Gatorade along the way,' says Andrew Ing. (CBC)

"By Ontario standards, this was pretty typical. For P.E.I., that's quite large," Ing said. "It started out as an 85-hectare fire the day we arrived. I think it ended up being 135 hectares in total."

When a large group is fighting a fire, facilities are usually set up, Ing added. But the four Islanders had to camp about 500 metres from the tail of the fire, with no washrooms or any sort of amenities.

'Hot, sweaty work'

"You have to be pretty self-sufficient," Ing told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

The firefighters faced the same heat P.E.I. has been getting and hydration was critical, Ing said.

One of the Island firefighters has already returned to Ontario to fight this blaze, the Parry Sound 33. (Dan Leonard/Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

"I usually drank six or seven litres of water or Gatorade along the way. It's hot, sweaty work."

The four Islanders were gone for 16 days, with 14 of those spent on the fire line.

'You quickly get acclimatized'

Ing has some experience in being deployed to unfamiliar places.

"It's a little disconcerting at first, but you quickly get acclimatized."

The group met eight Ontario crews and Ing said they were helpful and accommodating.

'Help out the people of Ontario'

"I did get a few blisters along the way, but for the most part it's good to be in a larger group and just doing what we can to help out the people of Ontario."

The wildfire situation in Ontario isn't getting much better, so Ing could "potentially" go back.

"I promised my daughter I'd stay for her softball finals, so maybe after that," he said.

