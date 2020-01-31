P.E.I. firefighters heading for Australia

Two firefighters from P.E.I.'s Environment Department will leave for Australia later this week to help with wildfires there.

The two will be part of a 20-person crew from the Maritimes and Quebec. They will be put to work on fires in the state of Victoria.

"Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by the fires in Australia," said Environment Minister Brad Trivers in a news release.

"I wish our forest firefighters a safe journey as they help to end these wildfires."

Exceptionally dry conditions have led to a devastating bushfire season in Australia. Thirty-three people have died, more than 3,000 homes destroyed, and 106,000 square kilometres have burned.

The province noted that P.E.I. is not just offering a helping hand. The firefighters will pick up valuable skills that can be put to work to fight forest fires on P.E.I.

The firefighters leave Feb. 6 for a 31-day deployment.

