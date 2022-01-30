Hot tickets: P.E.I. firefighters say pandemic-era raffle has been a success

Island firefighters say a move to host a fundraiser online has been an unexpected success.

The P.E.I. Firefighters 50/50 raffle was launched by the New London fire department near the beginning of the pandemic. Proceeds help fire departments across the Island.

New London firefighter David Weeks said it all started when COVID-19 restrictions prevented the department from hosting one of its largest fundraisers.

"We started looking for alternative options and we soon realized that it wasn't just us that was suffering this fate, it was all the departments on the Island" he said.

Thirty-five fire departments now participate. Ticket purchasers are able to select they department they want to support.

The draw happens every Thursday. Half of the weekly jackpot goes to the winner. About 35 per cent goes to the fire departments and the rest goes to taxes and administration.

Close to $460,000 worth of tickets have been sold so far.

"We've been able to grow it substantially and I'd like to see it grow again," said Angie Arsenault, a firefighter who also manages the social media for the raffle.

"Firefighters do enough, I think. So this is an easier [type of fundraiser] to do, and your community benefits from it."

Budget flexibility

New London has been able to purchase some equipment that the normal budget wouldn't permit. That includes thermal imaging cameras that can help them find people trapped in a fire.

"We got a battery-operated fan that we use for smoke exhalation," said Arsenault. "We got jack posts.... Some of the medical equipment, we get some top-of-the line stuff to be able to respond appropriately."

The Kensington fire department has raised about $15,000, the most of any department.

Kensington firefighter Dylan Garnhum said the department has used the money to get equipment such as heat-resistant lights that can be clipped onto helmets.

"Our hands are always free," he said.

"That's something we wouldn't normally purchase because we would also use those funds for other bigger purchase items."

Firefighters said the draw still has a lot of potential for growth in P.E.I. Similar raffles in other Maritime provinces have sold a million dollars in tickets in just one draw.

Weeks said the money they get from the raffle goes a long way.

"We do really appreciate the support that P.E.I. has shown for it," he said. "Every little bit helps."