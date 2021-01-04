Firearms seized in P.E.I. New Year's Eve incident

A 20-year-old man will face numerous charges when he appears in court in Charlottetown later this month, say RCMP.

The charges are related to an incident New Year's Eve in Dromore, east of Charlottetown, according to an RCMP news release which included only sketchy details.

RCMP said they received a call from a female, whose age was not given, just before 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Officers from both Kings and Queens districts responded.

After securing the area around the home where the complaint originated, police located the female in nearby woods, and she was safely escorted out. She was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being driven home.

Officers arrested the 20-year-old man at the home without incident.

Firearms and ammunition were seized from inside the home, along with several spent casings found outside the home.

The situation was determined to be isolated to that time and place.

The man was held overnight and released Jan. 1 on strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Charlottetown Jan. 11 to face numerous charges, none of which were specified.

The investigation is ongoing.

