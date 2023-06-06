Summerside man facing 14 firearms-related charges

A 43-year-old Summerside man is facing 14 firearms-related charges following a search of a home in the city on Monday, police say.

The man has been in custody since May 27, after he was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault, uttering threats and violating a weapons prohibition.

The investigation into the man's activities continued and resulted in the search of the home Tuesday, according to a news release issued by Summerside Police Services.

Police said during the search, they seized three loaded firearms, which were unsafely stored, as well as ammunition.