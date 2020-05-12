Kings County man facing charges in shotgun incident

RCMP have laid firearm charges against a man they arrested Friday in eastern P.E.I., after he allegedly fired shots.

Christopher Kevin Jamieson, 37, of Kings County appeared in provincial court Monday by video link from jail.

Jamieson is charged with five offences, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unsafe storage and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.

RCMP allege Jamieson fired about 40 rounds from a 12-gauge shotgun, just after midnight, in the early hours of May 22.

"We have counted over 40 spent casings. Now they could have happened before that time, but neighbours in the area have given us information that most of those rounds were probably fired that night," said Sgt. Chris Gunn.

Seized shotgun

Police executed a search warrant Friday following Jamieson's arrest. They said they seized spent shotgun shells, a 12-gauge shotgun, and at least one other firearm.

RCMP said they were alerted early Friday to shots fired by phone calls from neighbours. They said they contained the area using police dogs and an infrared aerial drone that allowed police to identify the location of the suspect. The RCMP Emergency Response Team was en route when Jamieson was arrested by an officer already on scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

At Monday's court hearing, Jamieson did not yet have a lawyer present. He has not entered a plea to the charges and the charges have not been proven in court.

The case was adjourned until June 3. Jamieson remains in custody.

