Firearm threat prompts increased security at post-secondary schools

Schools across the Island, including post-secondary institutions, were open Monday despite a firearm threat.

RCMP say they received an anonymous tip Friday that an unidentified person planned to take a firearm to school. The information was presented at a rare Sunday night news conference in Charlottetown.

After an investigation police determined the threat was not credible — but that didn't stop Holland College and UPEI from taking extra precautions Monday.

Officials with Holland College said it normally has no security working at its campuses during the day — but Monday it hired six private security guards.

There's also a police officer patrolling the Charlottetown campus and one in Summerside as well, said Jonathan Barrett, the college's manager of campus projects.

"We decided it was in our best interest being that security is of paramount importance to the college for all students and staff," he said.

'The visibility of the additional officers ... will hopefully provide that additional sense of reassurance,' says Jonathan Barrett, manager of campus projects at Holland College. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

A notice was sent out to students and staff informing them of the situation.

"It more or less mentioned that there was a non-credible threat that was issued to schools on P.E.I. that was very broad and it was taken at this point that there was no specific security concern," Barrett said.

"However, we would provide additional security services, additional security staff at all our campuses just for extra peace of mind."

'Extra peace of mind'

It is reading week at Holland Collage, but Barrett said there is still a lot of staff and a few students around the campus, and the college wanted to make sure they feel safe.

"Just gives that extra peace of mind of knowing that you are going there and there is security close at hand if needed," he said.

Barrett said that extra security will stay for the rest of the week at least.

"Having the visibility of the additional officers as well as security present on our campuses will hopefully provide that additional sense of reassurance that we took this threat as something and we're not just going to brush it off," he said.

Barrett said students and staff at Holland College Monday told him they were happy that additional security measures were taken.

In an email to CBC, officials with UPEI said the university also issued a message to students, faculty and staff stating the school takes safety and security seriously and is monitoring the situation.

As a precautionary measure, UPEI Security Services increased staffing Monday for larger visibility and presence, the email said.

