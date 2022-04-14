Person arrested following firearm complaint near Tryon area

One person has been arrested following a firearm complaint near the Tryon area.

P.E.I. RCMP said they were called to a residential property in the area Thursday morning.

No charges have been laid, with police saying they're still in the early stages of their investigation and can't divulge the nature of the complaint.

Earlier on Thursday, the public was asked to avoid the area.

Cpl. Travis Gallant said police are always cautious with calls involving firearms.

"Anything that involves a firearm, obviously, we take very seriously," he said. "That's why the message went out to the public in the area to avoid the area. Just more so out of an abundance of caution."