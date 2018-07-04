Fire index moves to high in western P.E.I., moderate elsewhere

The province has issued a high fire index rating for western P.E.I. and moderate rating for the rest of the province.

The ratings were issued Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

Burn permits, which apply to open burning of debris like grass, brush and leaves, are invalid in areas where the index is high, says Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury.

For provincial parks, no campfires are allowed where the index is high or greater.

The index is currently high for western P.E.I. and moderate in central-southeastern and northeastern P.E.I. (Government of P.E.I.)

You don't need a burning permit to have a small campfire used for cooking or warmth as long as it is safely and properly constructed.

However, Woodbury urged people to look up their municipality's rules on building campfires before doing so.

If you are setting up a campfire make sure to follow these guidelines.

Have water and fire-fighting tools at the ready.

Fires should be in an enclosed pit or outdoor fireplace with spark catchers.

Extinguish the fire completely when you are done.

Any damage resulting from a fire is the responsibility of those that built it.

Keep up to date with the fire index here.

