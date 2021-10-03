Fire damages warehouse near Kinkora

A fire on Saturday damaged a warehouse near Kinkora, P.E.I.

There were no injuries.

Kinkora Fire Chief Johnny Dugay said the department received notice of a fire on Route 225 at 3:45 p.m.

Dugay said the building was engulfed in flames upon arrival. Fire departments from Crapaud and Borden-Carleton were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is unknown.