Fire damages warehouse near Kinkora
No injuries in fire Saturday afternoon
A fire on Saturday damaged a warehouse near Kinkora, P.E.I.
There were no injuries.
Kinkora Fire Chief Johnny Dugay said the department received notice of a fire on Route 225 at 3:45 p.m.
Dugay said the building was engulfed in flames upon arrival. Fire departments from Crapaud and Borden-Carleton were called in to assist.
The cause of the fire is unknown.