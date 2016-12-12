Home in Tenmile House, P.E.I., destroyed by fire Monday

Fire destroyed a single family home in Tenmile House, P.E.I., on Monday night.

The call came in around 9:15 p.m. for the fire on Donaldston Road and no one was home at the time, said officials with the East River Fire Department.

"When we got there the fire was actually breached to the roof of the house and it was fully involved," said Stephen Pigott, chief of the East River Fire Department.

He said the North Shore Fire Department and the Charlottetown Fire Department assisted with fighting the blaze and about 48 firefighters were at the scene.

"For the most part, the content and the interior of the building was completely burned and the roof had collapsed," he said.

The home is a total loss and the provincial fire marshal's office said the cause has been ruled undetermined.

