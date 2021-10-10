Family of 3 displaced by apartment fire

A Summerside couple and their one-year-old child have been displaced after a fire burned their apartment on McQuaid Court, Sunday morning. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was a clothes dryer, said Summerside Fire Department Chief Ron Enman.

"It's our second one this weekend," he said. "I suggest to people to take the vents off the back of their dryers and give them a good cleaning.

"What happens is they get clogged up the heat builds up in the dryer, and it just gets to a point where it ignites."

No other units in the apartment were affected. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the family.