Vehicle catches on fire on Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford, P.E.I.
Traffic was stalled along the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford, P.E.I., Tuesday evening after a vehicle caught fire.

Witnesses reported hearing small explosions

CBC News ·
Firefighters battle a vehicle fire on the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford Tuesday evening. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

Witnesses reported hearing small explosions as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The Crossroads Fire Department said one vehicle was on fire.

It is not known if anybody was injured.

More to come.

