Vehicle catches on fire on Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford, P.E.I.

Traffic was stalled along the Trans-Canada Highway in Stratford, P.E.I., Tuesday evening after a vehicle caught fire.

Witnesses reported hearing small explosions as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The Crossroads Fire Department said one vehicle was on fire.

It is not known if anybody was injured.

Major vehicle fire just now on westbound lanes of TransCanada Highway just past Brookside Drive in Stratford, PEI. Came upon it while driving home. Small explosions - as tires popped? No ambulances on scene, many fire trucks. <a href="https://t.co/L8Zq5Y2Ba6">pic.twitter.com/L8Zq5Y2Ba6</a> —@CarolynRyanCBC

