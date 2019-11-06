Firefighters battle blaze at Stratford apartment building

A 12-unit apartment building on Glen Stewart Drive in Stratford, P.E.I., has been severely damaged after a fire broke out at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone made it out of the 12-unit building safely, says Marshall MacPherson, the owner.

Firefighters are still on scene battling the blaze.

Red Cross officials have been speaking with tenants in order to find them temporary lodging, MacPherson said.

"We built the building in 2016 and we have a lot of great tenants in here and I'm hoping they find a home in the near future."

Firefighters spray water through the windows of the apartment building. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

