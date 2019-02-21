Fire that destroyed Stanley Bridge home attributed to flue

The fire that destroyed a home in Stanley Bridge Wednesday has been attributed to a flue and ruled accidental by P.E.I.'s fire marshal.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:55 a.m. Four adults — a couple, their daughter and son-in-law — were inside at the time of the fire and escaped, as did their pets, but the home was completely destroyed.

Officials with the Canadian Red Cross have been assisting the family as they wait for additional help with insurance.

The Red Cross said the family has been assisted with emergency purchases such as clothing and food, and a nearby business that runs tourist cottages has given them a temporary place to stay.

A community-led fundraiser is also underway.

