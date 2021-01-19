Fire forces evacuation of P.E.I. long-term care home 

Fire forced the evacuation of nearly 50 residents from a long-term care facility in Wellington, P.E.I., late Monday night.

Firefighters were called La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous around 9:40 p.m. after heavy smoke was reported in the building.

Firefighters from Tyne Valley, Miscouche and New London came to the aid of the Wellington Fire Department.

'Plan is to transport all these residents to a hotel'

Desmond Arsenault, a spokesperson for the Wellington Fire Department, says neighbours and community members were coming to the facility to help firefighters get the residents out safely.

Desmond Arsenault, a spokesperson for the Wellington Fire Department, says neighbours and community members were coming to the facility to help firefighters get the residents out safely. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

"We are very pleased to announce that all the residents and staff were safely evacuated despite an incredible amount of smoke while we were doing so," Arsenault told the CBC's Julien Lecacheur late Monday night.

"They all managed to make it here, at the Legion in Wellington, and now the plan is to transport all these residents to a hotel."

A long line of school buses wait to load seniors to transport them to a nearby hotel. A fire forced them out of their seniors home late Monday. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

The elderly residents were put in police cars and ambulances until school buses arrived. They were then transported to the local Legion before being moved to a nearby hotel.

Firefighters moved elderly residents of a Wellington seniors home to the local legion following a fire late Monday. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

Arsenault says there were no serious injuries but a few residents did sustain minor scrapes and bruises.

"All the families have been contacted so they are all here checking with their loved ones," said Arsenault. "They are quite relieved to see that they are OK."

The fire remains under investigation.

Police tape can be seen in front of La Coopérative Le Chez-Nous in Wellington following a fire Monday night. All the residents were evacuated. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

Arsenault said it will be "sometime" before residents will be allowed back home. The building sustained heavy smoke damage.

Firefighters were expected to be on the scene throughout the night searching for hot spots.

"There was some fire in the walls," he said.

"The fire marshal's office has been contacted. They are on scene right now."

More from CBC P.E.I.