Fire destroys Sea View home

Fire destroyed a two-storey home in Sea View, P.E.I., Tuesday afternoon.

Kensington firefighters got the call around 1:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed and the New London fire department was called for backup.

Kensington Deputy Chief Alan MacLeod says the house is a total loss.

MacLeod said dry conditions and extreme heat made the fire difficult to fight.

'Carrying right through the house'

"Everything is so dry and flammable," MacLeod said from the fire scene late Tuesday.

"Very difficult [to fight the fire], as I say, everything was so dry that it was just carrying right through the house, yep, very hard."

Kensington and New London Fire Department is on scene <a href="https://t.co/EiaKl45IEg">pic.twitter.com/EiaKl45IEg</a> —@ChrisRo58726594

More than 30 firefighters from the two departments were on the scene along with RCMP, Island EMS and the fire marshal's office.

MacLeod said the homeowners were home at the time of the fire. He said there were no injuries.

Fire destroyed this two-storey home in Sea View Tuesday afternoon. (Chris Roach)

The fire was out by early Tuesday evening, but firefighters remained on the scene to douse hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire marshal's office was on the scene trying to pinpoint the cause.

