Fire prevention tips from an expert

Recent bone-chilling temperatures have Island homeowners trying to keep warm, and firefighters busy.

Heating equipment including space heaters, wood stoves and propane fireplaces are the biggest fire risks this time of year, says Charlottetown Fire Inspector Winston Bryan.

Having regular maintenance on heating appliances by certified technicians is one of Bryan's main fire prevention tips, he told CBC News:Compass's Steve Bruce.

"People are burning more wood this year," said Bryan "Are they cleaning their flues properly, are they getting it done on a regular basis?"

Creosote can build up inside flues and ignite, Bryan said.

Homeowners also sometimes forget about side wall vents on their furnaces, he said — fluctuating temperatures like the ones P.E.I. has had recently can cause ice buildup and block the exhaust, he said. He suggests people check the vents every day to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Danger of space heaters, extension cords

Space heaters require a one-metre (3 foot) clearance, which people too often ignore, Bryan said.

Smoke alarms save lives — Bryan said he can't stress that enough. Check your batteries and the expiry date on your alarms, and make sure you have them in all areas of your home. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"They may put them right in their bedrooms right next to their mattress, right next to where the blankets could be flung off," he said. "Could be downstairs next to curtains or tablecloths."

He often sees space heaters and other appliances plugged into extension cords, which he said are only supposed to be used in temporary situations.

"Extension cords will break down, people will walk on them," he said. "And then there's potential of the wires getting broke and the next thing you know you will have a fire source."

Extension cords can fray and expose wires, causing a fire hazard, Bryan says. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

He'd like Islanders to check batteries in their smoke alarms, as well as checking the 10-year expiry date on the alarms themselves. Make sure alarms are installed on all levels of a dwelling and in the vicinity of sleeping areas.

He reminds people to have an escape plan all family members are well aware of including at least two escape routes — both clear of snow and ice — and a meeting place outside once safe.

