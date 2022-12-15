6 ways to avoid causing a fire at home over the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, P.E.I.'s deputy fire marshal wants Islanders to know how to stay safe and prevent fires.

From Christmas trees to outdoor lights to candles, there are things to watch out for, John Chisholm told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

"We do see that sometimes people walk away from cooking, baking. Sometimes there are decorations that are too close to a heating source or improperly-used decorations," said Chisholm.

He said fire services on P.E.I. see a spike in calls every year on Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and on Jan. 1.

How to avoid a fire at home over the holidays Duration 6:02 John Chisholm, P.E.I.'s deputy fire marshal, discusses how people can prevent fires during the holidays on CBC News: Compass.

Here are Chisholm's tips for how to prevent fires at home over the holidays.

1. You better watch out — where you put that tree

Whether you have a real or artificial tree, make sure to put it up somewhere that's not close to a heat source, said Chisholm.

"We generally suggest three or more feet away from any heating source. So that would be your radiators, your fireplace," he said.

It's also important not to block an exit route like a doorway with your tree, he said.

Chisholm recommends cutting about five centimetres off the bottom of the tree when you get it home so it can absorb water, and make sure to water it daily so it doesn't dry out and become a fire hazard. (Shutterstock)

If you have a real tree, make sure the tree is fresh, Chisholm said.

"Flex the needle. If it flexes, it is fresh. If it cracks right away, you know that it's been dried out."

Chisholm recommends cutting about five centimetres off the bottom of the tree when you get it home so it can absorb water, and make sure to water it daily so it doesn't dry out and become a fire hazard.

2. Make the season bright, but check those lights first

"There are two types of lighting. There's indoor and outdoor. They're very specific. Let's keep the indoor indoors and the outdoor outdoors," said Chisholm.

Before putting up outdoor lights, check to make sure there are no frayed wires, Chisholm says. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It's also important to look over those lights before you put them up, he said.

"We should be looking to make sure the wires are not frayed or torn. There's no abrasion marks, that bulbs are not loose."

3. Keep a watch over the candles

Candles can make a home feel cosy during the dark days of winter. They come with their own set of precautions, however, said Chisholm.

"Let's make sure that we do not leave the room with a lit candle," he said.

Lit candles should be kept away from pets and children, and at least 30 centimetres away from decorations, says Chisholm. (tumblr)

"Keep candles about twelve inches away from any other decorations. Keep them up high. Keep them away from children and pets."

4. Don't stop looking at what you're cooking

"If we're cooking, let's not walk away from that cooking source. Unattended cooking materials can result in a fire," said Chisholm.

"We want everyone to have a Merry Christmas, not a scary Christmas."

5. What gift says 'I love you?' A smoke detector

Still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone? Chisholm has a suggestion.

"The best gift you can give someone to tell them you love them is a smoke detector," said Chisholm.

"Diamonds are forever. Smoke detectors keep them around forever."

A smoke detector makes a great holiday gift, Chisholm says. (r.classen/Shutterstock)

6. Don't ring in the new year with a bang

If you're thinking about setting off fireworks for New Year's Eve, you may want to think again.

Setting off fireworks is illegal in P.E.I. unless you are licensed through Natural Resources Canada and have obtained a special permit from the Fire Marshal's Office.

"I find that people are extremely respectful here in the province and they're very good to make sure that they meet all the approval. So they have a certified person firing fireworks," said Chisholm.

"There are times when people take it upon themselves and unfortunately there are issues with that, they can injure themselves," he said.