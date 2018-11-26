Fire officials are urging caution after a lit candle left unattended during a gathering caused a small in an apartment in the Ellen's Creek area of Charlottetown Sunday night.

A plastic bowl next to the candle caught fire, then a wall close to the container also ignited.

A neighbour was alerted by a smoke detector in the building and hurried over with a fire extinguisher, quickly putting out the fire.

'Lights are a risk'

Fire Inspector Kent Mitchell said the apartment has some light smoke, soot and fire damage but no one was was injured.

Mitchell said it is a cautionary tale.

"Candle safety and Christmas tree safety is what we like to stress this time of year. Don't leave anything like that unattended."

Tenants insurance is also important for renters to consider, he said.

"We seem to be doing a lot more celebrating — Christmas trees are a risk, lights are a risk, anything electrical puts your risk up a bit," Mitchell said.

