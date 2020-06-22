Dozens of cars on fire at Oyster Bed scrapyard

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in Oyster Bed where police say dozens of cars are on fire.

Cpl. Shaun Coady of Queens District RCMP said there are no injuries.

He said the call came in from the scrapyard owner at about 12:15 p.m.

Four fire departments responded as well as RCMP, who are using a drone to monitor the fire's direction.

Coady said there was initial concern the fire could spread to the forest and homes.

Multiple fire departments and Queens RCMP are responding to a large fire in the Oyster Bed area. Road closures are in effect in the area and we are asking people to avoid Riute 6 / Route 223 / Macquarie Rd. and Ling Road areas for the time being. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/kg6qP12vfN">pic.twitter.com/kg6qP12vfN</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Road closures are in effect in the area. RCMP are asking people to avoid Route 6, Route 223, the MacQuarrie Road and the Ling Road at this time.

