Dozens of cars on fire at Oyster Bed scrapyard
PEI·New

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a scrapyard in Oyster Bed where police say dozens of cars are on fire.

4 fire departments respond as well as RCMP

CBC News ·
Heavy black smoke billows into the air where dozens of cars are on fire at a scrapyard in Oyster Bed. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Cpl. Shaun Coady of Queens District RCMP said there are no injuries.

He said the call came in from the scrapyard owner at about 12:15 p.m.

Four fire departments responded as well as RCMP, who are using a drone to monitor the fire's direction.

Coady said there was initial concern the fire could spread to the forest and homes.

Road closures are in effect in the area. RCMP are asking people to avoid Route 6, Route 223, the MacQuarrie Road and the Ling Road at this time.

With files from Tony Davis

