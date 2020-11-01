Cottage by Wheatley River destroyed by fire

A cottage along the Wheatley River in Oyster Bridge was destroyed by fire Halloween night.

New Glasgow fire Chief Jason Peters said the cottage, located on MacPherson Lane, was engulfed in flames when the department responded at about 8:15 p.m.

Peters said nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries.

"Our chief concern at the time was the fire spreading to the woods, as the cottages were all by trees."

Cottage destroyed by fire 0:25 A cottage in Oyster Bed Bridge was destroyed by fire Halloween night. 0:25

He said it took about two hours to extinguish the fire, with mutual aid assistance from the North River Fire Department.

Peters said the call came in from a resident from across the river who noticed the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBC P.E.I.