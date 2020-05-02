No outdoor fires without screen to prevent flying embers, province says

Islanders who may want to have a bonfire with friends now that some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted are being reminded of the rules around outdoor burning.

Mike Montigny, manager of field services with the province, said a spark arrester — a screen that prevents embers from flying through the air — must be used for all outdoor fires.

"If there is going to be outdoor burning it must be contained in a CSA-approved structure with a spark arrester," he said.

"Otherwise outdoor burning is prohibited at the moment."

Phase 1 of P.E.I.'s plan to ease restrictions from COVID-19 came into effect Friday. It allows outside gathering of up to five people from different households, as long as they remain two metres apart.

Montigny said conditions are dry this time of year. He said the fire restrictions are also designed to keep first responders out of harm's way during the pandemic.

