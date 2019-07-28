Mulch cause of North Winds Inn fire, says fire marshal

A fire at the North Winds Inn in Brackley Beach, P.E.I., on Sunday started in the mulch spread on a flower bed, says the fire marshal's office.

The fire destroyed a building at the inn complex that contained 16 suites and meeting rooms, including a hall that could be used for weddings.

The ignition source could not be determined. The fire marshal said in written release Tuesday he expects it was either a still-burning cigarette or a piece of glass that concentrated the sun's rays. The flower bed was under an exterior stairwell on the southwest corner of the building.

No one died in the fire, but two people were injured.

The fire marshal said with the building completely destroyed, eyewitness accounts and photographs taken during the early stages of the fire were instrumental in determining its origin.

Seven fire departments and about 100 firefighters worked together to contain the fire, including hosing down nearby trees to prevent its spread.

Taking care with mulch

This is the second major fire that started in a mulch-covered garden this month, and the third in two years.

On July 17 a 29-unit apartment building in Charlottetown was destroyed in an early-morning fire that started in mulch. Last August, Montague town burned to the ground after a fire started in mulch.

The fire marshal's office included some guidelines for the safe use of mulch in gardens.

Keep mulch 50 centimetres from the building or combustible portions of the building.

Mulch layers should be no more than seven centimetres thick.

Larger piles of mulch should not be exposed to the sun.

Keep mulch near or around a building moist.

The fire marshal also asked that people take care with cigarettes and other smoking materials when walking by commercial buildings or going through drive-thrus.

More P.E.I. news