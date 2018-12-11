Fire in Montague displaces residents of 6-unit townhouse

A fire in the basement of a six-unit townhouse complex in Montague, P.E.I., briefly forced more than a dozen tenants from their homes Tuesday.

There were no injuries from the fire on Campbell Avenue, a written release from the Red Cross said.

Tenants from four units were allowed back inside once the fire was out and smoke was ventilated from the two-storey building.

Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and other help for a couple from one unit.

A couple with an infant who were displaced from another unit are staying with a relative and will get additional help from the Red Cross tomorrow if required, the release said.

The file is "still under investigation," P.E.I. Fire Marshal David Rossiter said in an email to CBC News, and staff from the fire marshal's office are still on-site, he said.

