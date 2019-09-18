Fire damages P.E.I. federal candidate's office

The office of a Conservative candidate in the upcoming federal election sustained damage in an early morning fire in Montague Wednesday.

The Montague Fire Department got a call for a fire at Wayne Phelan's office at 518 Main St. around 4:20 a.m., says Montague fire Chief Tom MacLeod.

There were four trucks and about 22 firefighters that responded to the call, MacLeod said.

"It wasn't too bad, it started on the outside and it was burning up the front," he said.

Most of the damage is outside the building, but there is some smoke damage inside, MacLeod said.

MacLeod said the glass windows on the front of the office burst when they were hit with water.

"Inside was fine, but I am not sure they are using it or not," MacLeod said.

No one was at the office at the time and there were no injuries from the fire, MacLeod said.

The office is part of a strip mall, MacLeod said, and firefighters alerted some of the other shops and ventilated the stores.

"I don't know how much smoke damage they suffered," MacLeod said.

In an email statement to CBC, Phelan said the office is being moved to 12 MacDonald Rd.

