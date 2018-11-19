Apartment fire started with burning mattress, inspector says

A fire Saturday night at a three-storey building on Edward Street was accidental and probably caused by a cigarette or smoking materials on a mattress, say Charlottetown fire officials.

Two people were rescued from the building, which has several apartment units.

One of the people rescued lived in the third-floor apartment where the fire began, said Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan.

Bryan said the investigation focused on the burning mattress.

"Basically he transported the burning mattress to the hallway of the facility to try to remove the mattress from the occupancy and didn't succeed … giving burns to himself."

Bryan said the man remains in hospital. Nine people were displaced by the fire.

The Red Cross has been helping those affected.

