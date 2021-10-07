Fire marshal determines cause of Darlington Road barn fire

The provincial Fire Marshals Office has determined the cause of the fire which destroyed a barn in Queens County earlier this week.

The fire marshals' investigation determined sparks of a cutting torch, which was used inside the building, ignited nearby combustible materials, setting it on fire.

The fire happened on Darlington Road Monday night, where firefighters found the structure engulfed in flames.

Fifteen out of 18 animals housed in the barn died. Firefighters said the building housed cattle, goats and chickens.