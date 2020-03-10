Cold storage building in eastern P.E.I. completely destroyed by fire

A large pile of rubble, with steam rising from hot spots, was all that remained of the MacKay Cold Storage building in Beach Point, P.E.I., on Tuesday morning.

The building was completely destroyed by a fire that broke out at about 3 p.m. on Monday. Murray Harbour fire Chief Stephen MacKay said about 60 firefighters from four departments in eastern P.E.I. battled the blaze.

They stayed until midnight and some were back at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Nobody was injured, MacKay said.

Wharf Road, which was closed for much of the night, has reopened.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Residents who live nearby had to leave their homes for part of the evening, MacKay said. One house had smoke damage.

The adjacent lobster processing plant is still standing. Crews kept it hosed down so it did not catch fire, he said.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.

An excavator clears some of the debris remaining from the MacKay Cold Storage building on Tuesday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

