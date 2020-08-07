P.E.I. burning permits suspended as fire index hits extreme

The Fire Weather Index has reached extreme or very high levels across Prince Edward Island, leading to the suspension of all domestic and industrial burning permits.

A release from the province on the permit suspension cites "a long stretch of very hot and dry weather this summer." On top of that, gusty wind in the forecast this weekend "will create potential for serious wildfires across the province."

The province's Fire Weather Index map shows P.E.I.'s northeastern area with a very high risk of fires spreading, with the rest of the province listed at extreme.

The bright yellow in this Agriculture Canada map from June 2020 indicates 'abnormally dry' weather in the eastern part of P.E.I. The deeper yellow represents 'moderate drought.' (Agriculture Canada)

Small campfires are still being permitted, says the statement from Mike Montigny, fire services manager with the forests, fish and wildlife division. But people starting such campfires on their own land will be responsible for "any and all suppression and damage costs."

Cottage renters and people in campgrounds should have the property owners' permission before starting small fires, the release says.

Agriculture Canada's drought monitoring map, last updated for June 2020, was listing the eastern third of the Island at "abnormally dry" and the rest of the province with "moderate drought" conditions.

What rain has fallen since the end of June has been heavy in some places while completely missing other regions of P.E.I.

More from CBC P.E.I.