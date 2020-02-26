Damage 'pretty extensive' in Morell house fire Wednesday

Crews responded to a fire at a home on Route 2 in Morell Wednesday morning.

Morell's fire department was called to a bungalow on Route 2 around 10:15 a.m. when a neighbour saw smoke. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

"The kitchen area was completely engulfed, a lot of smoke and flames, so we called in St. Peters department for back up," said Morell fire chief Alan Robbins.

Crews found the kitchen of the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke and used a chainsaw to cut holes into the attic to contain the spread of the fire.

"There's a lot of smoke and water damage, so it's pretty extensive," said Robbins.

Morell fire chief Alan Robbins says the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The single occupant of the bungalow was not home at the time. The fire chief told CBC News the woman would be staying with family.

Approximately 20 fire personnel responded to the blaze. The fire marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause.

Robbins said crews would remain on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire is out.

Traffic was slowed on Route 2 during the response but the highway remained open.

