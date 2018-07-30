Fire breaks out at Green Gables post office in Cavendish

A structure fire broke out at the Green Gables post office in Cavendish, P.E.I. on Monday afternoon.

A Canada Post spokesperson told CBC all employees are safe and that the New Glasgow Fire Department was still on site as of 6 p.m.

New Glasgow fire Chief Jason Peters said the call came in at 4:20 p.m.

"When we arrived on scene, the flames were on one side of the roof, coming out, a lot of smoke," Peters told CBC.

'Extensive damage in the upstairs rooms'

"It was hit pretty hard and quick with some water and we knocked [the fire] down quick, but there was a fair bit of extensive damage in the upstairs rooms and water coming down through the ceiling onto the main floor," Peters said.

North Rustico and New London fire departments also responded, Peters said.

New London fire Chief Allen Cole said the fire was under control by 5:05 p.m. and that New Glasgow firefighters would remain on scene to take care of hot spots.

Renovations were being done at the time, Peters said, but the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating, Peters said.

