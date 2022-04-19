Fire destroys garage belonging to firefighter in Georgetown

Fire destroyed a commercial garage belonging to a firefighter in Georgetown, P.E.I., Friday morning.

Fire department member Robbie LaVie owned LaVie's Auto Repair and Service.

"It was tough ... on us, as far as the guys, to see his livelihood go up in flames," said Mark Gotell, chief of the Georgetown Fire Department.

"It was very, very difficult to fight, being that it was a steel structure, as well as, you know, everything that's in a garage," Gotell said, adding both Cardigan and Montague departments helped out with water to fight the fire.

The fire was large, and Georgetown's fire department received help from other local departments with water supply to extinguish it. (Georgetown Fire Department)

Gotell said the garage was a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the LaVie's home beside the garage.

The fire has been deemed accidental by the Georgetown department and the P.E.I. fire marshal, Gotell said.

It was caused by welding that was happening inside the building.

Local residents immediately started an online fundraiser to help the LaVie family. It has already raised almost $15,000 of a goal of $20,000.