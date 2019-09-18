Fire at P.E.I. federal candidate office ruled accidental
No one hurt, damage limited to outside of building
The provincial fire marshal's office has wrapped up its investigation into an early morning fire Wednesday at the Montague campaign office of a Conservative candidate in the upcoming federal election.
Officials said the fire at Wayne Phelan's office was likely caused by someone improperly discarding a cigarette or some other smoking material.
No one was hurt and all of the office furniture and equipment was able to be salvaged, fire officials said.
The damage was limited to the outside of the building but businesses in the area were contacted to mitigate any potential smoke damage.
The Montague Fire Department got a call for a fire at Phelan's office at 518 Main St. around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Four trucks and about 22 firefighters responded to the call, said Montague fire Chief Tom MacLeod.
Phelan moved his office to another building, a former welding shop at 12 MacDonald Rd.
With files from Angela Walker
