Tractor destroyed in Emyvale barn fire

Fire destroyed a steel barn in Emyvale, P.E.I., Wednesday morning.

There were no animals inside, but machinery, including a tractor, was destroyed.

Anson Grant, chief of the North River fire department, said the outside walls are still standing but the roof is gone.

He said firefighters worked to ensure the nearby home and outbuildings were not damaged.

"It's a little challenging with steel because it just kind of acts like an oven," he said.

No animals were in the barn when the fire started. (North River Fire Department)

"Once the fire gets so intense, it collapses in on itself. And then it's a lot of work then to peel the steel sheets away from the building so we can actually get at the seeds of the fire and get it extinguished."

The New Glasgow fire department also responded.

Firefighters battle a fire in Emyvale. (John Robertson/CBC)

More from CBC P.E.I.