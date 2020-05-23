Skip to Main Content
Workshop at potato farm in western P.E.I. destroyed by fire
A workshop at a P.E.I. potato farm in western P.E.I. has been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters from 5 departments respond

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
Alberton fire Chief Shannon Dumville says the fire spread to the roof. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

Firefighters were called to Spud Ltd. in Elmsdale at about noon Saturday and saw heavy smoke and flames shooting out the window of the building, said Alberton fire Chief Shannon Dumville.

"Firefighters then went in, couldn't see anything, everything was blacked right out," he said. "Started spraying it down, unfortunately the flames extended to the ceiling, got into the insulation and … the roof and spread from there."

There were no injuries. Dumville said most of the workers were in the fields planting potatoes.

Firefighters from O'Leary, Tignish, Miminegash and West Point were also on scene.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Dumville said.

Firefighters from Alberton, O'Leary, Tignish, Miminegash and West Point responded to the scene at the Spud Ltd. potato farm. (Jessica Dorian-Brown)

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown

