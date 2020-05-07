Bluefin Restaurant in Souris on fire
The Bluefin Restaurant in Souris, P.E.I., is on fire. Gerry Gallant, who lives across the harbour from the restaurant says the fire started around 7:30 p.m.
Firefighters got the call at 7:42 p.m.
He said firefighters are working to suppress the fire and he expects crews to continue into the night.
Former mayor Steve O'Brien was at the scene and said there are multiple fire departments there.
More to come.