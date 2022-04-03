Fire at downtown Charlottetown apartment building displaces 6 people

Six people are temporarily unable to return to their homes after a three-storey apartment building caught fire early Sunday in downtown Charlottetown, according to a press release from the Canadian Red Cross.

Firefighters responded at around 5 a.m. to a fire on Sydney Street. The Red Cross said no injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross says emergency lodging has been provided for three people who live in the same apartment. The other three people displaced by the fire are staying with friends or relatives.