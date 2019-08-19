3 people displaced after Montague fire, no injuries

Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a two-storey home in Montague, P.E.I. on Sunday morning.

A woman and her two adult sons are being assisted with food, shelter and clothing by the Canadian Red Cross, officials with the organization said in a release.

The fire on Valleyfield Road was reported around 4 a.m. on Sunday and there were no injuries, the release said.

