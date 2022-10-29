Fire departments on P.E.I. to be stocked with generators
Province taking steps to prepare for next storm
Fire departments on P.E.I. will be receiving up to 15 generators each from the provincial government to help in emergencies and day-to-day operations.
The generators, as well as gas cans and extension cords, will be distributed through the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, in partnership with the provincial Fire Marshal's Office.
Communities can use them to set up more emergency reception centres or meet other needs of their residents through their local fire services, the province said in a news release.
"These generators are a great asset to help our Island fire departments expand their disaster response equipment inventory," provincial fire marshal Dave Rossiter said in the release.
"With these in hand, the fire services will also be able to help local authorities put them to good use in emergency situations safely."
Allen Cole, chief of the New London Fire Department, said the generators will come in handy during events like post-tropical storm Fiona, which knocked power out to virtually all of P.E.I.
"It'll be a great help to a lot of people I know around my district that didn't have any power or generators. [I'm] definitely going to need more information on it and how they want to administer it and everything, but I think it's a great idea."
With files from Angela Walker
