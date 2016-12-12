With rain in the forecast and basement flooding possible, fire department warns of electrical dangers

With piles of snow melting and rain in the forecast, the Charlottetown Fire Department is reminding Islanders of the potential dangers when water comes in contact with electrical outlets.

"Rain and water coming into our basements do create some issues and if it does get into your furnace or any electrical outlets there could be dangers there," said Cindy MacFadyen, Charlottetown's fire prevention officer.

"When water and electricity do mix, it can be a lethal mix and we want people to err on the side of caution."

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says with as much as 10-15 millimetres of rain in the forecast over the next two days and temperatures rising to the mid to high single digits, there is the potential for some localized flooding.

If your basement is prone to flooding, I'd recommend keeping an eye on it over the next few days. — Jay Scotland, CBC meteorologist

"With the ground still frozen beneath the surface there will be little to no ability for the rain and melting snow to be absorbed which will result in a lot of runoff," he said.

"If your basement is prone to flooding, I'd recommend keeping an eye on it over the next few days."

'Lessen any dangers'

MacFadyen said if water does come in contact with electrical equipment, it's best to get a qualified person to deal with it.

If you are using a generator to pump water out of your house, she recommends placing it a safe distance from the house and to use caution when refueling the generator.

"Please take a moment for your safety and check things out and lessen any dangers that could possibly happen."

