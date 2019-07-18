Outpouring of support for residents displaced by huge apartment fire

Fundraising efforts are already underway by Islanders wanting to help 52 seniors displaced by an apartment building fire on Harley Street in Charlottetown Wednesday morning that completely destroyed the buidling.

A fundraising concert is already planned for early August by Tim Archer, who owns Music at the Manse in Marshfield, P.E.I.

"I was just traumatized when I heard about the people and the amount of seniors in that building and different people in our community that have been put out," he said.

Fire officials have now determined the origin of the fire was garden mulch next to the building's exterior.

Large outdoor concert

Archer is a musician and said his guitar player Grant Pye came up with the idea Wednesday morning and it has taken off.

"The support in emails and Facebook messages from local artists or people in the area that just want to help out has been overwhelming," Archer said.

Twenty musicians have offered up their talents, Archer said. He is putting together the large outdoor concert and planning to hold it on his property.

"Our neighbours next door have actually offered up their very large flat lot next to the manse to park all the vehicles," Archer said. They are still seeking volunteers to help with the venue, he said.

All the money raised will be donated to the Red Cross to help the fire victims, he said.

"I think us Islanders stick together at the end of the day."

Clothes, food being dropped off

Gifts From the Heart is a Charlottetown-based charity run by Betty Begg. From her home, she collects donations of food, clothing and other necessities for those in need.

'No matter what the crisis is, we will serve the people of the Island,' says Betty Begg, who is accepting and handing out donations for the fire victims. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

As soon as she heard about the fire she jumped into action.

"People have been really good to come by this morning and bring donations," she said Thursday. She will accept anything that comes in and said she will donate any leftover to others in need.

"We're here and we'll be taking for the next week, we'll be giving to those people," she added.

All those in the apartment building were required by Killam to carry tenants' insurance, but she said her donations will help fill in any gaps.

"Whatever their needs are, we're here to help them."

More P.E.I. news